Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 28,682 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after buying an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 229,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

