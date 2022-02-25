Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,730 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

