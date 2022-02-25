H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Cut to 190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.93.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

