Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and $745,390.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.80 or 0.06876729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,913.88 or 1.00044795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

