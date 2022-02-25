Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HSC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $887.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
A number of research firms have commented on HSC. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
