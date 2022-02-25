Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Shares of HVT opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $488.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

