Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Joe Hurd Acquires 7,500 Shares

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($14,075.89).
Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.48. Hays plc has a 52 week low of GBX 131.20 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.46).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
About Hays (Get Rating)
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
