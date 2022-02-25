HC Wainwright Trims Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Target Price to $1.80

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.20 to $1.80 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 168.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

