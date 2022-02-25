HC Wainwright Trims Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Target Price to $1.80

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.20 to $1.80 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 168.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.