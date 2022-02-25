Head-To-Head Analysis: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) vs. Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

43.6% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.17% 1.18% Waterstone Financial 25.92% 16.27% 3.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.43 $8.94 million $4.10 9.58 Waterstone Financial $273.08 million 1.75 $70.79 million $2.95 6.50

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.