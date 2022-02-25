Head-To-Head Contrast: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AXT and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ambarella 1 2 13 0 2.75

AXT presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.72%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $216.93, suggesting a potential upside of 57.88%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than AXT.

Volatility and Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXT and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $137.39 million 2.26 $3.24 million $0.34 21.32 Ambarella $222.99 million 22.80 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -165.54

AXT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 10.61% 6.82% 4.72% Ambarella -9.78% -5.92% -4.93%

Summary

AXT beats Ambarella on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

