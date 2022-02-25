Head-To-Head Contrast: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) versus Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and Coterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 2.86 -$1.45 billion $1.21 17.71 Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 12.34 $200.53 million $0.89 24.99

Coterra Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 17.30% 11.60% 7.00% Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72%

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Marathon Oil pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coterra Energy pays out 134.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Oil and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 1 2 11 1 2.80 Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

