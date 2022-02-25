Head-To-Head Review: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) versus CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Workday has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Workday and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 1 27 0 2.96 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday currently has a consensus target price of $327.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than CompuMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday 0.63% 3.26% 1.34% CompuMed 15.18% 35.07% 21.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workday and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $4.32 billion 12.87 -$282.43 million $0.09 2,470.94 CompuMed $6.32 million 2.14 $1.07 million N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday.

Summary

Workday beats CompuMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

About CompuMed (Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

