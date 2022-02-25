Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.71. 21,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,336,000 after acquiring an additional 225,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,532,000.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.