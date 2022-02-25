HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

