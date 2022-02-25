HeartBout (HB) Achieves Market Cap of $82,796.59

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $82,796.59 and $11.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

