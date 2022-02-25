HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.08 ($84.18).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €56.76 ($64.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is €62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

