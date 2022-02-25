Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $51.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

