High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$12.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.79. The firm has a market cap of C$436.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

