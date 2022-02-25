Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) Shares Up 0%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.69. 11,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 18,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.