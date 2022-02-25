Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) Shares Up 0%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.69. 11,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 18,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

