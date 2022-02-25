Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading 119,900% Higher

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 119,900% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 56,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 36,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

About Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

