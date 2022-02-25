HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Apollo Investment worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.31 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $847.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

