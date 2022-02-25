HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $84.63 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

