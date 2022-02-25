HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

