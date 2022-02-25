HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,910 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Shoe Carnival worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

SCVL stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

