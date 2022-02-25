HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $124.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

