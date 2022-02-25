HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 779 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HASI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.