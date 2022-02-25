Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.10. Highway shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 4,997 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Highway’s payout ratio is presently 400.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating ) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 3.16% of Highway worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

