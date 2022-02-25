Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.020 EPS.

NYSE:HI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 334,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,758. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,993 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,893 over the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.