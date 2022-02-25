Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $59,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

