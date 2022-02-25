HM Payson & Co. Acquires 177 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,206,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,331,000 after purchasing an additional 212,175 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $330,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $766,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $123.48 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.