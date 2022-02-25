HM Payson & Co. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

