HM Payson & Co. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $338.06 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.09.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.