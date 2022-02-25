HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

