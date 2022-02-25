HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,835 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THO opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Thor Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.