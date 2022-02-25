Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,500. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $142.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HMLP. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

