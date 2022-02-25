HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.10.

HFC stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in HollyFrontier by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HollyFrontier by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,130,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 769,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

