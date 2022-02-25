Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Lifted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after acquiring an additional 367,174 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,288,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,694,000 after acquiring an additional 555,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,046,000 after acquiring an additional 556,243 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Hologic stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

