Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.87 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.11. 1,301,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,465. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hologic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,140,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.