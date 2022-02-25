Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Purchases C$75,100.00 in Stock

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,840.

Shares of HCG opened at C$37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.62. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.84 and a 52-week high of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.71.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.