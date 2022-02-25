Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $313.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

