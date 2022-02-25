Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $485.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HMPT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Point Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.