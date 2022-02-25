Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $485.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HMPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

