Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Bank of America

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.78.
NASDAQ FIXX opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $154.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.
About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
