Homrich & Berg Acquires 133 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after buying an additional 658,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,847,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,242. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.57 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.