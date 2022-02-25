Homrich & Berg Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Southern by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,521 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. 157,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,333 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

