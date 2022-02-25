Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.08. 334,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,447,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $268.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

