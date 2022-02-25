Homrich & Berg Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

VUG stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,063. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

