Homrich & Berg Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Target were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 25.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.30. 70,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,949. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

