Homrich & Berg Sells 2,265 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.19% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,052. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $16.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

