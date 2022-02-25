HOPR (HOPR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.71 Million

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. HOPR has a total market cap of $30.26 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.22 or 0.06829936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,237.71 or 0.99802192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00047745 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.